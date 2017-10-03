Digging down to the root

U.S. Army Maj. Bryan Horspool, U.S. Army Dental Command endodontist, examines a patient’s mouth during a procedure at the Tignor Dental Clinic at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., March 10, 2017. During appointments, dentists use 3-D, panoramic and microscopes to view details in patients’ mouths that are not visible to the naked eye. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Teresa J. Cleveland)

