    Greywolf Brigade assumes mission in Kuwait [Image 1 of 9]

    Greywolf Brigade assumes mission in Kuwait

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Leah Kilpatrick 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    The Soldiers of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division sing the Division Song, the “Spirit of the Cav” at the conclusion of a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, March 12. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division relinquished control of the mission to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leah R. Kilpatrick, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs Office, 1st Cavalry Division (released)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 09:40
    Photo ID: 3239955
    VIRIN: 170312-A-LC087-030
    Resolution: 1824x2736
    Size: 800.45 KB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Greywolf Brigade assumes mission in Kuwait [Image 1 of 9], by SSG Leah Kilpatrick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    1st Cavalry Division
    U.S. Central Command
    Fort Hood
    Camp Buehring
    Fort Bliss
    CENTCOM
    stability
    1st Cav. Div
    interoperability
    1st Armored Division
    Texas
    Kuwait
    partnership
    29th Infantry Division
    3rd ABCT
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team

