Greywolf Brigade assumes mission in Kuwait

(From left to right) Command Sgt. Maj. Jill Crosby, senior enlisted advisor of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade; Col. Christopher Colavita, commander of 1st Cav. Div. Sustainment Brigade; Command Sgt. Maj. Perry Williamson, senior enlisted advisor of the 401st Army Field Support Brigade; Col. Aaron Stanek, commander of the 401st AFSB; and 1st Cavalry Division commanding general Maj. Gen. John Thomson bow their heads in prayer during the invocation at the transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, March 12. After nine months, the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division cased its colors and relinquished control of the partnership and security cooperation mission in the region to the 3rd ABCT, 1st Cav. Div. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leah R. Kilpatrick, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs Office, 1st Cav. Div. (released)

