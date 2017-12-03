Greywolf Brigade assumes mission in Kuwait

(From left to right) Col. John Woodward, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division; Sgt. Devin Gill, command driver; and Command Sgt. Maj. Alfred Ronneburg, brigade senior enlisted advisor, bow their heads during the invocation at a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, March 12. After nine months, the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division cased its colors and relinquished control of the mission to the 3rd ABCT, 1st Cav. Div. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leah R. Kilpatrick, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs Office, 1st Cav. Div. (released)

