Maj. Gen. Blake Ortner, commanding general of the 29th Infantry Division, speaks with the battalion commanders of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, prior to the start of a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, March 12. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division relinquished control of the partnership and security cooperation mission here to the 3rd ABCT, 1st Cav. Div. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leah R. Kilpatrick, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs Office, 1st Cavalry Division (released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 09:39 Photo ID: 3239943 VIRIN: 170312-A-LC087-007 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 1.12 MB Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Greywolf Brigade assumes mission in Kuwait [Image 1 of 9], by SSG Leah Kilpatrick, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.