Greywolf Brigade assumes mission in Kuwait

Col. John Woodward, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, addresses attendees at a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, March 12. The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division relinquished control of the partnership and security cooperation mission in the region to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Leah R. Kilpatrick, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs Office, 1st Cavalry Division (released)

