Finding happiness through horses

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Sam Rhodes was diagnosed with PTSD after serving 30 straight months deployed to Iraq starting in 2003. Upon returning home, he discovered that horses helped him regroup. Now, he runs a nonprofit organization, The Warrior Outreach Ranch, that helps veterans and their families reconnect and relax by learning to deal with horses. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato/released)
03.18.2017
03.18.2017
|3239942
|170318-A-ZG886-492
|3648x5472
|4.03 MB
FORT BENNING, GA
FORTSON, GA
|0
|0
|0
Retired Veteran Helps Others Find Peace Through Horses
