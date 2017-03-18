Tyler Patterson, a Boy Scout with Troop 69 out of Columbus, Ga., learns to ride a horse during a visit to The Warrior Outreach Ranch. Warrior Outreach Ranch is a nonprofit organization for veterans and family members to relax and unwind through equine therapy. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 09:41 Photo ID: 3239932 VIRIN: 170318-A-ZG886-993 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 2.51 MB Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Learning to ride, find peace [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.