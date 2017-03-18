(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Learning to ride, find peace [Image 5 of 5]

    Learning to ride, find peace

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    Tyler Patterson, a Boy Scout with Troop 69 out of Columbus, Ga., learns to ride a horse during a visit to The Warrior Outreach Ranch. Warrior Outreach Ranch is a nonprofit organization for veterans and family members to relax and unwind through equine therapy. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Learning to ride, find peace [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retired Veteran Helps Others Find Peace Through Horses

