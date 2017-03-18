(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    Horses at The Warrior Outreach Ranch in Fortson, Ga., help veterans and their families by offering them a place of solitude and comfort. Whether it is through just being around the horses, caring for them or going on trail rides, visitors to the ranch are able to relax and focus on the important aspects in life. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato/released)

    Finding happiness through horses
    Find peace with a horse
    A horse, friend
    Leaders in calm
    Learning to ride, find peace

    Retired Veteran Helps Others Find Peace Through Horses

    Georgia
    stress
    horses
    resiliency
    Fort Benning
    veterans
    Army Reserve
    PTSD
    Army
    Michelle Lunato
    equine therapy
    MCoE
    98th Training Division (IET)
    98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training)
    Sam Rhodes
    Warrior Outreach Ranch

