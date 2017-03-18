Leaders in calm

Horses at The Warrior Outreach Ranch in Fortson, Ga., help veterans and their families by offering them a place of solitude and comfort. Whether it is through just being around the horses, caring for them or going on trail rides, visitors to the ranch are able to relax and focus on the important aspects in life. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato/released)

