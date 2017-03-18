Horses at The Warrior Outreach Ranch in Fortson, Ga., help veterans and their families by offering them a place of solitude and comfort. Whether it is through just being around the horses, caring for them or going on trail rides, visitors to the ranch are able to relax and focus on the important aspects in life. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 09:42
|Photo ID:
|3239935
|VIRIN:
|170318-A-ZG886-132
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORTSON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Leaders in calm [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Retired Veteran Helps Others Find Peace Through Horses
