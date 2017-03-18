(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Find peace with a horse [Image 2 of 5]

    Find peace with a horse

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Sam Rhodes was diagnosed with PTSD after serving 30 straight months deployed to Iraq starting in 2003. Upon returning home, he discovered that horses helped him regroup. Now, he runs a nonprofit organization, The Warrior Outreach Ranch, which helps veterans and their families reconnect and relax by learning to deal with horses. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 09:42
    Photo ID: 3239940
    VIRIN: 170318-A-ZG886-374
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORTSON, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Find peace with a horse [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    stress
    horses
    resiliency
    Fort Benning
    veterans
    Army Reserve
    PTSD
    Army
    Michelle Lunato
    equine therapy
    MCoE
    98th Training Division (IET)
    98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training)
    Sam Rhodes
    Warrior Outreach Ranch

