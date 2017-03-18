(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    A horse, friend [Image 3 of 5]

    A horse, friend

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    98th Training Division -Initial Entry Training

    Austin Jones, a Boy Scout with Troop 69 out of Columbus, Gal., pets "Scout" during a visit to The Warrior Outreach Ranch March 11, 2017. Warrior Outreach Ranch is a nonprofit organization for veterans and family members to relax and unwind through equine therapy. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Michelle Lunato/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 09:42
    Photo ID: 3239938
    VIRIN: 170318-A-ZG886-251
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORTSON, GA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A horse, friend [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Finding happiness through horses
    Find peace with a horse
    A horse, friend
    Leaders in calm
    Learning to ride, find peace

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retired Veteran Helps Others Find Peace Through Horses

    TAGS

    Georgia
    stress
    horses
    resiliency
    Fort Benning
    veterans
    Army Reserve
    PTSD
    Army
    Michelle Lunato
    Austin Jones
    equine therapy
    MCoE
    98th Training Division (IET)
    98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training)
    Sam Rhodes
    Warrior Outreach Ranch
    Troop 69

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT