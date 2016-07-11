Mr. Randall Villavicencio, left, and Mr. Billy Ray Lewis attend a ceremony at the Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare Systems, La Jolla, Calif., Nov. 7, 2016. Villavicencio and Lewis were selected as the youngest and oldest Marines present for a 241st Marine Corps birthday celebration hosted by Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert G. Gavaldon)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 13:14
|Photo ID:
|3234275
|VIRIN:
|161107-M-PG096-043
|Resolution:
|4924x3282
|Size:
|8.37 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 241st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration-Veterans Affairs San Diego [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Robert Gavaldon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
