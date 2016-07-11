(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    241st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration-Veterans Affairs San Diego [Image 7 of 10]

    241st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration-Veterans Affairs San Diego

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Gavaldon 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William M. Jurney, right, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, passes a piece of cake to Ms. Cynthia E. Abair, associate director of the Veterans Affairs (VA San Diego) San Diego Healthcare Systems, at the VA San Diego, La Jolla, Calif., Nov. 7, 2016. Abair was selected as the guest of honor for a 241st Marine Corps birthday celebration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert G. Gavaldon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2016
    VIRIN: 161107-M-PG096-027
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 241st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration-Veterans Affairs San Diego [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Robert Gavaldon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

