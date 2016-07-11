U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William M. Jurney, right, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, passes a piece of cake to Ms. Cynthia E. Abair, associate director of the Veterans Affairs (VA San Diego) San Diego Healthcare Systems, at the VA San Diego, La Jolla, Calif., Nov. 7, 2016. Abair was selected as the guest of honor for a 241st Marine Corps birthday celebration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert G. Gavaldon)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 13:14
|Photo ID:
|3234265
|VIRIN:
|161107-M-PG096-027
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, 241st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration-Veterans Affairs San Diego [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Robert Gavaldon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
