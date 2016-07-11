Mr. Billy Ray Lewis receives a piece of cake during a cake cutting ceremony at the Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare Systems, La Jolla, Calif., Nov. 7, 2016. Lewis was given a piece of cake as he was the oldest Marine present during the 241st Marine Corps birthday celebration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert G. Gavaldon)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 13:14
|Photo ID:
|3234268
|VIRIN:
|161107-M-PG096-030
|Resolution:
|5162x3441
|Size:
|7.29 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 241st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration-Veterans Affairs San Diego [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Robert Gavaldon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
