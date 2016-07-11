U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William M. Jurney, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, cuts a birthday cake at the Veterans Affairs San Diego Healthcare Systems, La Jolla, Calif., Nov. 7, 2016. Jurney sliced the cake as part of the ceremonial proceedings to commemorate the 241st Marine Corps birthday celebration. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert G. Gavaldon)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 13:14
|Photo ID:
|3234259
|VIRIN:
|161107-M-PG096-022
|Resolution:
|3580x5370
|Size:
|8.63 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 241st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration-Veterans Affairs San Diego [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Robert Gavaldon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT