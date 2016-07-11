Ms. Cynthia E. Abair, associate director of the Veterans Affairs (VA San Diego) San Diego Healthcare Systems, addresses an audience during a ceremony at the VA San Diego, La Jolla, Calif., Nov. 7, 2016. Abair addressed the audience as the guest of honor during the 241st Marine Corps birthday celebration hosted by Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Robert G. Gavaldon)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 13:14
|Photo ID:
|3234274
|VIRIN:
|161107-M-PG096-035
|Resolution:
|4416x2944
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
This work, 241st Marine Corps Birthday Celebration-Veterans Affairs San Diego [Image 1 of 10], by LCpl Robert Gavaldon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
