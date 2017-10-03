Col. C. Mike Smith, 81st Training Wing vice commander, delivers remarks during the Air Force Aid Society 75th Anniversary Celebration at the Sablich Center March 10, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Gen. Henry ‘Hap’ Arnold founded the relief organization in 1942, which is the official charity of the U.S. Air Force and exists to meet the unique needs of Total Force Airmen, their families and widows or widowers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 17:08 Photo ID: 3230223 VIRIN: 170310-F-BD983-658 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.95 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler celebrates Air Force Aid Society 75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 26], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.