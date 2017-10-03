Wolfe Hall family visit

Jean Wolfe Zartman, daughter of Lt. Leroy Wolfe, views a wall display about her father at Wolfe Hall March 10, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Zartman and her daughters received a tour of the facility and participated in a cake cutting ceremony at the building. Wolfe died in 1932 as the result of an airplane crash while assigned to the Philippines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
