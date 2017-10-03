(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Wolfe Hall family visit [Image 7 of 26]

    Wolfe Hall family visit

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Jean Wolfe Zartman, daughter of Lt. Leroy Wolfe, and his granddaughters, Nancy Hagy and Barbara Howard, pose for a photo in front of Wolfe Hall March 10, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Wolfe’s family received a tour of the facility and participated in a cake cutting ceremony at the building. Wolfe died in 1932 as the result of an airplane crash while assigned to the Philippines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 17:08
    Photo ID: 3230209
    VIRIN: 170310-F-BD983-624
    Resolution: 6389x4444
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolfe Hall family visit [Image 1 of 26], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    AETC
    Family visit
    Lt. Leroy Wolfe
    Wolfe Hall

