Wolfe Hall family visit

Jean Wolfe Zartman, daughter of Lt. Leroy Wolfe, and his granddaughters, Nancy Hagy and Barbara Howard, pose for a photo in front of Wolfe Hall March 10, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Wolfe’s family received a tour of the facility and participated in a cake cutting ceremony at the building. Wolfe died in 1932 as the result of an airplane crash while assigned to the Philippines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

