    Keesler celebrates Air Force Aid Society 75th Anniversary [Image 2 of 26]

    Keesler celebrates Air Force Aid Society 75th Anniversary

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Col. C. Mike Smith, 81st Training Wing vice commander, cuts a cake during the Air Force Aid Society 75th Anniversary Celebration at the Sablich Center March 10, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Gen. Henry ‘Hap’ Arnold founded the relief organization in 1942, which is the official charity of the U.S. Air Force and exists to meet the unique needs of Total Force Airmen, their families and widows or widowers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler celebrates Air Force Aid Society 75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 26], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Celebration
    81st Training Wing
    AETC
    75th Anniversary
    Air Force Aid Society

    • LEAVE A COMMENT