Jean Wolfe Zartman, daughter of Lt. Leroy Wolfe, participates in a cake cutting ceremony at Wolfe Hall March 10, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Zartman and her daughters also received a tour of the building. Wolfe died in 1932 as the result of an airplane crash while assigned to the Philippines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 17:08 Photo ID: 3230214 VIRIN: 170310-F-BD983-641 Resolution: 4744x6712 Size: 2.57 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolfe Hall family visit [Image 1 of 26], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.