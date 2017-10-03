Wolfe Hall family visit

Jean Wolfe Zartman, daughter of Lt. Leroy Wolfe, participates in a cake cutting ceremony at Wolfe Hall March 10, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Zartman and her daughters also received a tour of the building. Wolfe died in 1932 as the result of an airplane crash while assigned to the Philippines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|03.10.2017
|03.15.2017 17:08
|3230214
|170310-F-BD983-641
|4744x6712
|2.57 MB
|BILOXI, MS, US
|0
|0
|0
