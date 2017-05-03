A member of the Moroccan special operations forces sketches details of a notional terrorist-held facility during a reconnaissance mission during Exercise Flintlock 2017, Africa’s largest special operations exercise. The mission was focused on collecting intelligence on a high value individual ahead of a direct action raid during the training. Flintlock develops partner nation capacity in addressing transregional threats to stability with tailored regional solutions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. Nick Mannweiler, released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 07:39 Photo ID: 3229041 VIRIN: 170305-M-ZJ571-007 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 2.81 MB Location: TIFNIT, MA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moroccan Special Operations Conduct Reconnaissance [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Nicholas Mannweiler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.