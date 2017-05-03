Moroccan Special Operations Conduct Reconnaissance

Can you spot the two-man reconnaissance team in this photo? A critical skills operator from Marine Corp Forces, Special Operations Command accompanies a Moroccan special operations forces officer as they evaluate reconnaissance positions during Exercise Flintlock 2017. Moroccan operators inserted reconnaissance teams in order to conduct surveillance in support of a direct action raid on a notional terrorist-held facility. The exercise provided the opportunity for the two units to increase their ability to plan and conduct combined operations. This year was the tenth iteration of Flintlock, Africa’s largest special operations exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. Nick Mannweiler, released)

