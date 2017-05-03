A member of the Moroccan special operations forces sketches details of a notional terrorist-held facility during a reconnaissance mission during Exercise Flintlock 2017, Africa’s largest special operations exercise. The mission was focused on collecting intelligence on a high value individual ahead of a direct action raid during the training. Flintlock develops partner nation capacity in addressing transregional threats to stability with tailored regional solutions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. Nick Mannweiler, released)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 07:39
|Photo ID:
|3229038
|VIRIN:
|170305-M-ZJ571-006
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|TIFNIT, MA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Moroccan Special Operations Conduct Reconnaissance [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Nicholas Mannweiler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
