A special operations forces member from Morocco's Royal Armed Forces passes up intelligence reports while conducting a notional reconnaissance mission 5 March in Tifnit, Morocco during Exercise Flintlock 2017. The Moroccan operators collected intelligence on roleplayer high value individuals ahead of a direct action raid on the objective. Marines from Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command partnered with the Moroccans during the exercise, which enhanced capacity and interoperability for over 2,000 personnel from 24 partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. Nick Mannweiler, released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 07:39 Photo ID: 3229030 VIRIN: 170305-M-ZJ571-001 Resolution: 3456x5184 Size: 2.96 MB Location: TIFNIT, MA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moroccan Special Operations Conduct Reconnaissance [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Nicholas Mannweiler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.