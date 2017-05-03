(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Moroccan Special Operations Conduct Reconnaissance [Image 7 of 7]

    Moroccan Special Operations Conduct Reconnaissance

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Maj. Nicholas Mannweiler 

    U.S. Africa Command

    A special operations forces member from Morocco's Royal Armed Forces passes up intelligence reports while conducting a notional reconnaissance mission 5 March in Tifnit, Morocco during Exercise Flintlock 2017. The Moroccan operators collected intelligence on roleplayer high value individuals ahead of a direct action raid on the objective. Marines from Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command partnered with the Moroccans during the exercise, which enhanced capacity and interoperability for over 2,000 personnel from 24 partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Maj. Nick Mannweiler, released)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 07:39
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moroccan Special Operations Conduct Reconnaissance [Image 1 of 7], by MAJ Nicholas Mannweiler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine
    Africa
    recon
    MARSOC
    reconnaissance
    raid
    AFRICOM
    operator
    SOF
    special operations
    SOCOM
    Morocco
    Raider
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Flintlock17

