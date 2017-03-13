Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso

A Burkina Faso Soldier stops a vehicle to perform a search as part of Entry Control Point training on March 13, 2017 at Camp Zagre. Soldiers overcame a language barrier with the occupants of the vehicle during an ECP practical exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)
