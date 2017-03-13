Burkina Faso Soldiers practice detaining people during entry control point training March 13, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso as part of Flintlock 2017. Entry Control Point training is utilized to teach how to search vehicles passing through check points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 07:23
|Photo ID:
|3229013
|VIRIN:
|170313-A-ZF167-124
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|BF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
