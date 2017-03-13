Burkina Faso Soldiers practice detaining people during entry control point training March 13, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso as part of Flintlock 2017. Entry Control Point training is utilized to teach how to search vehicles passing through check points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 07:23 Photo ID: 3229013 VIRIN: 170313-A-ZF167-124 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 2.99 MB Location: BF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.