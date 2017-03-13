(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso [Image 3 of 6]

    Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso

    BURKINA FASO

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Burkina Faso Soldiers practice detaining people during entry control point training March 13, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso as part of Flintlock 2017. Entry Control Point training is utilized to teach how to search vehicles passing through check points. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Britany Slessman 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) Multimedia Illustrator/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 07:23
    Photo ID: 3229013
    VIRIN: 170313-A-ZF167-124
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: BF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Britany Slessman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special operations
    Burkina Faso
    Flintlock
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

