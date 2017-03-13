(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso [Image 5 of 6]

    Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso

    BURKINA FASO

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt 

    U.S. Africa Command

    During Entry Control Point training a passenger is instructed to put their hands out the window before being told to exit the vehicle on March 13, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso. This practical exercise allowed the Burkina Faso Soldiers the opportunity to overcome a language barrier while practicing skills learned. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Benjamin Northcutt 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)/released)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 07:23
    Photo ID: 3228999
    VIRIN: 170313-A-MQ814-058
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Special operations
    Burkina Faso
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

    • LEAVE A COMMENT