During Entry Control Point training a passenger is instructed to put their hands out the window before being told to exit the vehicle on March 13, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso. This practical exercise allowed the Burkina Faso Soldiers the opportunity to overcome a language barrier while practicing skills learned. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Benjamin Northcutt 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)/released)

Date Taken: 03.13.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 Location: BF This work, Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.