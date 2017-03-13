Burkina Faso Soldiers serach a vehicle during an Entry Control Point practical exercise March 13, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso. A U.S. Special Operation Forces Soldier instructs Burkina Faso Soldiers on potential hiding places within the vehicle and key items to look for during a search. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Benjamin Northcutt 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 07:23
|Photo ID:
|3229011
|VIRIN:
|170313-A-MQ814-140
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|BF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT