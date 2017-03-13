(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso [Image 4 of 6]

    Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso

    BURKINA FASO

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Benjamin Northcutt 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Burkina Faso Soldiers serach a vehicle during an Entry Control Point practical exercise March 13, 2017 at Camp Zagre, Burkina Faso. A U.S. Special Operation Forces Soldier instructs Burkina Faso Soldiers on potential hiding places within the vehicle and key items to look for during a search. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt Benjamin Northcutt 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 07:23
    Photo ID: 3229011
    VIRIN: 170313-A-MQ814-140
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: BF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso [Image 1 of 6], by SGT Benjamin Northcutt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso
    Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso
    Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso
    Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso
    Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso
    Flintlock 2017 entry control point training in Burkina Faso

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    Burkina Faso
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Special Operations Command Africa
    Flintlock17
    Flintlock 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT