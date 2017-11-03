Australian Army Maj. Gen. Gregory C. Bilton, outgoing Deputy Commanding General-North, U.S. Army Pacific, delivers his speech during at a Flying "V" ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 14. The Flying "V" ceremony was held to honor Bilton for his distinguished service as Deputy Commanding General-North, U.S. Army Pacific, as he prepares to depart USARPAC; and to welcome Brig. Gen. Doug Anderson (not pictured), incoming Deputy Commanding General-Army Reserve. The "V" refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is V-shaped. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 00:11 Photo ID: 3228679 VIRIN: 170317-A-RJ696-364 Resolution: 3263x2442 Size: 2.75 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC bids farewell to Bilton; welcomes Noble and Anderson [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Michael Behlin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.