    USARPAC bids farewell to Bilton; welcomes Noble and Anderson [Image 2 of 7]

    USARPAC bids farewell to Bilton; welcomes Noble and Anderson

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Alpha Battery, 3-7 Field Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, fires its ceremonial cannons during a Flying "V" ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 14. The Flying "V" ceremony was held to honor Australian Army Maj. Gen. Gregory C. Bilton, outgoing Deputy Commanding General-North, U.S. Army Pacific, for his distinguished service as he prepares to depart USARPAC; and to welcome Australian Army Maj. Gen. Roger Noble, incoming Deputy Commanding General-North; and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Doug Anderson, incoming Deputy Commanding General-Army Reserve. The "V" refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is V-shaped. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017
    Photo ID: 3228674
    VIRIN: 170317-A-RJ696-201
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC bids farewell to Bilton; welcomes Noble and Anderson [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Michael Behlin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Fort Shafter
    Australia
    Brown
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Hawaii
    U.S. Army
    Anderson
    Noble
    Palm Circle
    Australian Defence Forces
    Flying "V"
    Bilton

