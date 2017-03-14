Col. Olin K. Strader, Commander of Troops, presents the command during U.S. Army Pacific's Flying "V" ceremony at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 14. The Flying "V" ceremony was held to honor Australian Army Maj. Gen. Gregory C. Bilton (not pictured), outgoing Deputy Commanding General-North, USARPAC, for his distinguished service as he prepares to depart USARPAC; and to welcome Australian Army Maj. Gen. Roger Noble, incoming Deputy Commanding General-North; and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Doug Anderson, incoming Deputy Commanding General-Army Reserve. The "V" refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is V-shaped. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 00:11 Photo ID: 3228663 VIRIN: 170314-A-ET795-089 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 4.2 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC bids farewell to Bilton; welcomes Noble and Anderson [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Christopher McCullough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.