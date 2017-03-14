Brig. Gen. Doug Anderson (right), incoming Deputy Commanding General-Army Reserve, USARPAC, delivers his speech during at a Flying "V" ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 14. The Flying "V" ceremony was held to honor Anderson in his new role, as well as Australian Army Maj. Gen. Gregory C. Bilton (not pictured), outgoing Deputy Commanding General-North, U.S. Army Pacific, for his distinguished service as he prepares to depart USARPAC; and to welcome Australian Army Maj. Gen. Roger Noble (not pictured), incoming Deputy Commanding General-North. The "V" refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is V-shaped. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chris McCullough, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 00:11
|Photo ID:
|3228668
|VIRIN:
|170314-A-ET795-205
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|4.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USARPAC bids farewell to Bilton; welcomes Noble and Anderson [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Christopher McCullough, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USARPAC bids farewell to Bilton; welcomes Noble and Anderson
LEAVE A COMMENT