Members of the U.S. Army Pacific color guard present the colors of the United States and Australia, the Hawaii state flag, and the Army service flags, at a Flying "V" ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, March 14. The Flying "V" ceremony was held to honor Australian Army Maj. Gen. Gregory C. Bilton, outgoing Deputy Commanding General-North, U.S. Army Pacific, for his distinguished service as he prepares to depart USARPAC; and to welcome Australian Army Maj. Gen. Roger Noble, incoming Deputy Commanding General-North; and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Doug Anderson, incoming Deputy Commanding General-Army Reserve. The "V" refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is V-shaped. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Behlin, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 00:11 Photo ID: 3228671 VIRIN: 170317-A-RJ696-040 Resolution: 3009x2684 Size: 6.88 MB Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USARPAC bids farewell to Bilton; welcomes Noble and Anderson [Image 1 of 7], by SSG Michael Behlin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.