A vaccine is prepared March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The immunization clinic offers an annual flu vaccine to not only service members, but their families as well. With children and individuals over 65 being much more susceptible to the effects of viruses in general, ensuring they’re protected is incredibly important. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 19:28 Photo ID: 3228490 VIRIN: 170314-F-JZ560-004 Resolution: 3744x2544 Size: 1.2 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Feeling incredible thanks to medical [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.