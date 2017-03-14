(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Feeling incredible thanks to medical

    Feeling incredible thanks to medical

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The immunization clinic after a rush of customers March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The clinic features walk in hours for Airmen and their families to get the vaccinations they need as their schedules allow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 19:28
    Photo ID: 3228481
    VIRIN: 170314-F-JZ560-015
    Resolution: 4145x2758
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feeling incredible thanks to medical [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    vaccines
    Med Group

