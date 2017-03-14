A series of potential diseases are posted in the immunization clinic March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Vaccines are composed of a weakened or dead version of a virus, or one very similar to it. The reasoning behind using these methods is to allow the body to become accustomed to fighting a particular disease without it being in full effect, thus minimizing symptoms and recovery time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 19:28
|Photo ID:
|3228487
|VIRIN:
|170314-F-JZ560-009
|Resolution:
|3839x2533
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Feeling incredible thanks to medical [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
