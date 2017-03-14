A series of potential diseases are posted in the immunization clinic March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Vaccines are composed of a weakened or dead version of a virus, or one very similar to it. The reasoning behind using these methods is to allow the body to become accustomed to fighting a particular disease without it being in full effect, thus minimizing symptoms and recovery time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 19:28 Photo ID: 3228487 VIRIN: 170314-F-JZ560-009 Resolution: 3839x2533 Size: 1.26 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Feeling incredible thanks to medical [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.