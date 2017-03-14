(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Feeling incredible thanks to medical [Image 3 of 6]

    Feeling incredible thanks to medical

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A series of potential diseases are posted in the immunization clinic March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Vaccines are composed of a weakened or dead version of a virus, or one very similar to it. The reasoning behind using these methods is to allow the body to become accustomed to fighting a particular disease without it being in full effect, thus minimizing symptoms and recovery time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 19:28
    Photo ID: 3228487
    VIRIN: 170314-F-JZ560-009
    Resolution: 3839x2533
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feeling incredible thanks to medical [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Feeling incredible thanks to medical
    Feeling incredible thanks to medical
    Feeling incredible thanks to medical
    Feeling incredible thanks to medical
    Feeling incredible thanks to medical
    Feeling incredible thanks to medical

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kadena
    vaccines
    Med Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT