U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maura Turjillo, 18th Medical Group allergy and immunizations technician, gathers a patient’s vaccines March 14, 2017 at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Whether maintaining an up-to-date flu vaccine or preparing for a temporary duty, the 18th Medical Group has the resources to keep Airmen ready and healthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 19:28
|Photo ID:
|3228484
|VIRIN:
|170314-F-JZ560-011
|Resolution:
|3256x2832
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Feeling incredible thanks to medical [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
