U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Maura Turjillo, 18th Medical Group allergy and immunizations technician, gathers a patient’s vaccines March 14, 2017 at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Whether maintaining an up-to-date flu vaccine or preparing for a temporary duty, the 18th Medical Group has the resources to keep Airmen ready and healthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 19:28 Photo ID: 3228484 VIRIN: 170314-F-JZ560-011 Resolution: 3256x2832 Size: 1.95 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Feeling incredible thanks to medical [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.