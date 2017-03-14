(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Feeling incredible thanks to medical

    Feeling incredible thanks to medical

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    03.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Orlandt, allergy and immunizations technician (left), prepares a shot for U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kattie Savoy, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron civil engineer March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Viruses are dangerous, uncomfortable and potentially deadly. Despite this, many of the most common have vaccines that can minimize their symptoms or even prevent them altogether. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 19:28
    Photo ID: 3228480
    VIRIN: 170314-F-JZ560-022
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP 
    TAGS

    Kadena
    Japan
    vaccines
    Med Group

