U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Orlandt, allergy and immunizations technician (left), prepares a shot for U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kattie Savoy, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron civil engineer March 14, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Viruses are dangerous, uncomfortable and potentially deadly. Despite this, many of the most common have vaccines that can minimize their symptoms or even prevent them altogether. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Quay Drawdy)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 19:28
|Photo ID:
|3228480
|VIRIN:
|170314-F-JZ560-022
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Feeling incredible thanks to medical [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT