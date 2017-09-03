Travis first responders tested by MARE

First responders from the 60th Air Mobility Wing at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., honed their skills during a major accident response exercise, March 9, 2017. The training simulated an aircraft crash that injured scores of people on the ground, and two pilots. Defenders, fire fighters and medical staff provided life-saving care to simulated victims, while organizing and prioritizing their evacuation to base and local hospitals. First responders from local communities also took part in the exercise, which further improved the base’s ability to respond to large-scale disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)

