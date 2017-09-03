(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Travis first responders tested by MARE [Image 2 of 10]

    Travis first responders tested by MARE

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Kenneth Wright 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    A simulated aircraft accident victim is carried to an ambulance by first responders at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., during a major accident response exercise, March 9, 2017. The exercise tested Airmen’s abilities to effectively respond to mass casualties during disasters. Defenders, fire fighters and medical care providers delivered life-saving care to simulated victims, while organizing and prioritizing their evacuation to base and local hospitals. First responders from local communities also took part in the exercise, which further improved the base’s ability to respond to large-scale disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 12:52
    Photo ID: 3227679
    VIRIN: 170309-F-PZ859-0062
    Resolution: 3600x2403
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis first responders tested by MARE [Image 1 of 10], by Kenneth Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Travis first responders tested by MARE
    Travis first responders tested by MARE
    Travis first responders tested by MARE
    Travis first responders tested by MARE
    Travis first responders tested by MARE
    Travis first responders tested by MARE
    Travis first responders tested by MARE
    Travis first responders tested by MARE
    Travis first responders tested by MARE
    Travis first responders tested by MARE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    medical
    Travis Air Force Base
    air mobility command
    first responder
    AMC
    exercise
    training
    major accident response exercise
    MARE
    60th AMW
    DGMC
    60th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT