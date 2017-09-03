Travis first responders tested by MARE

A simulated aircraft accident victim is carried to an ambulance by first responders at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., during a major accident response exercise, March 9, 2017. The exercise tested Airmen’s abilities to effectively respond to mass casualties during disasters. Defenders, fire fighters and medical care providers delivered life-saving care to simulated victims, while organizing and prioritizing their evacuation to base and local hospitals. First responders from local communities also took part in the exercise, which further improved the base’s ability to respond to large-scale disasters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ken Wright)

