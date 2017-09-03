Senior Airman Dallas Pope, Capt. Amanda Montague, Capt. Patrick Kellar and Senior Airman Samantha Masten, eat lunch together March 9, 2017 at the Dragon Dining Facility, Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Pope and Masten are loadmasters with the 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron. Kellar and Montague are 774th EAS C-130 pilots. They are all deployed to Bagram out of Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 08:15 Photo ID: 3223888 VIRIN: 170309-F-TY749-270 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 25.39 MB Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 774th EAS aircrew deploys, flies together [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.