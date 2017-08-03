774th EAS aircrew deploys, flies together

Senior Airmen Samantha Masten and Dallas Pope, 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron loadmasters, laugh together while waiting for cargo March 8, 2017 at Jalalabad Airfield, Afghanistan. Masten and Pope have flown more than 20 missions together since arriving in Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

