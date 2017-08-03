774th EAS aircrew deploys, flies together

Senior Airman Dallas Pope, 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Hercules loadmaster, waits for a fuel truck March 8, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Pope flies throughout the Afghan theater with the same crew three to four times per week, sometimes for twelve hours or more each day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

