Date Taken: 03.08.2017 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 08:15 Photo ID: 3223869 VIRIN: 170308-F-TY749-009 Resolution: 7360x4140 Size: 12.86 MB Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 774th EAS aircrew deploys, flies together [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.