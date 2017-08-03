Senior Airman Samantha Masten, 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Hercules loadmaster, inspects cargo March 8, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Masten is a member of a 4-person crew belonging to the 774th EAS that provides tactical airlift throughout the Afghan theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2017 08:15
|Photo ID:
|3223871
|VIRIN:
|170308-F-TY749-056
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|12.99 MB
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 774th EAS aircrew deploys, flies together [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
774th EAS aircrew deploys, flies together
LEAVE A COMMENT