    774th EAS aircrew deploys, flies together

    BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Samantha Masten, 774th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Hercules loadmaster, inspects cargo March 8, 2017 at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. Masten is a member of a 4-person crew belonging to the 774th EAS that provides tactical airlift throughout the Afghan theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Spessa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 08:15
    Photo ID: 3223871
    VIRIN: 170308-F-TY749-056
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 12.99 MB
    Location: BAGRAM AIRFIELD, PARWAN PROVINCE, AF
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 774th EAS aircrew deploys, flies together [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Katherine Spessa, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

