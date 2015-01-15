U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Clark, 445th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management technician, inspects individual protective equipment March 13, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Clark and other reservist Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, are temporarily working in the 18th LRS's IPE Shop as part of their annual overseas assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2015 Date Posted: 03.13.2017 03:33 Photo ID: 3223807 VIRIN: 170313-F-GR156-0064 Resolution: 5696x3797 Size: 2.27 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready [Image 1 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.