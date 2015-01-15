(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready [Image 6 of 6]

    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2015

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Sienna Korea Hinze and Airman Christopher Gomezcoello, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron material management technicians, service individual protective equipment March 13, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Individual Protective Equipment Shop issues mobility bags, eployment and training gear to all active-duty service members assigned to or in
    transit through Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready [Image 1 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kadena
    LRS
    IPE
    Airmen: 18th Wing: readiness: supply

