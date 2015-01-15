(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready [Image 1 of 6]

    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2015

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force material management technicians from the 445th Logistics Readiness Squadron, inspect ndividual protective equipment March 13, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The Airmen are temporarily embedded in the 18th LRS IPE shop to help organize, keep inventory, test and inspect deployment and training gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2015
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 03:33
    Photo ID: 3223810
    VIRIN: 170313-F-GR156-0083
    Resolution: 5784x3856
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready [Image 1 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready
    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready
    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready
    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready
    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready
    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kadena
    LRS
    IPE
    Airmen: 18th Wing: readiness: supply

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT