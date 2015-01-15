(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready [Image 4 of 6]

    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.15.2015

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Kadena visit the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment Shop to turn in equipment March 13, 2017, at Kadena Air Base, Japan. The IPE Shop issues equipment such as gas masks, sleeping bags and tactical vests to Airmen for training purposes and deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2015
    Date Posted: 03.13.2017 03:33
    Photo ID: 3223806
    VIRIN: 170313-F-GR156-0044
    Resolution: 5756x3837
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready [Image 1 of 6], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready
    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready
    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready
    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready
    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready
    IPE Airmen keep Kadena ready

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Kadena
    LRS
    IPE
    Airmen: 18th Wing: readiness: supply

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT